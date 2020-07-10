/
apartments with washer dryer
216 Apartments for rent in Albertson, NY with washer-dryer
Albertson
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
Albertson
16 Arleigh Drive
16 Arleigh Drive, Albertson, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
New Construction Home In Herricks School District, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Bedrooms, Lot's of Closets, Finished Basement with Laundry Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor Too, Close to Everything
Results within 1 mile of Albertson
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
Roslyn Heights
36 Madison Place
36 Madison Place, Roslyn Heights, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
Perfectly Located In The Heart Of Roslyn Heights. Close To L.I.R.R Mint Condition House With Private Manicured Back Yard. Updated Kitchen. Large Bedrooms. Famed Roslyn Schools!
Williston Park
108 Sherman Avenue
108 Sherman Avenue, Williston Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Newly Renovated East Side Townhouse Has Fresh Paint, Updated Kitchen with New Granite Countertops, All New Cabinets and Appliances. Completely renovated Bathroom. New A/C Units in Living Room and All 3 Bedrooms. Private Screened-In Back Porch.
Roslyn Heights
200 Elm St
200 Elm Street, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely Updated, All New, Kitchen, Bath, Windows, Hardwood Floors. Use Of Private Backyard And Basement And Laundry. One Car Garage And Driveway..Close to Transportation and All.
Searingtown
82 Garden Dr
82 Garden Drive, Searingtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
1641 sqft
Move-in Ready Condition,4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath CAPE HOUSE with Central A/C, Herricks School District, LIRR Station Nearby. Big Deck, Skylight Den, Park Like Backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Albertson
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,753
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,811
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
Glen Oaks
254-03 73 Road
254-03 73rd Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 Bedroom Apartment For Rent. 1st Floor, G? Type, Washer/Dryer and Dishwasher Included. Updated Kitchen, New Living Room Floor. Close To Public Transportation & Schools. Heat, Water, and Cooking Gas Included.Board approval required.
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Manhasset
21 Bayview Court
21 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2 Bedroom Townhouse Convenient to all
