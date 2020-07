Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill hot tub package receiving coffee bar courtyard fire pit

Live the best of both worlds when you call Reflections at the Lake apartments home. Our community offers luxe 1 & 2 bedroom apartment living just a block from downtown Summerlin for that taste of Las Vegas prestige you’ve been craving. High-end shopping, dining and golfing are just a few of the many activities you’ll be able to partake in within our picturesque master-planned community. Easily escape to nature with over 150 miles of trails in nearby Red Rock Canyon, plus gaze nightly at glowing pink sunsets against surrounding mountains. Love to be in the midst of the action? Reflections is less than 10 minutes from Red Rock Resort & Spa.



Unwind at home with spacious floor plans and gorgeous renovated community amenities. End your day by relaxing at either of our 2 pools complete with cabanas or host a party in our newly updated clubhouse. Settle in and make it a Netflix night in your new apartment curated with modern touches like hardwood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and designe