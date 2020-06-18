All apartments in Incline Village
837 Southwood Blvd.

837 Southwood Boulevard · (775) 831-9000
Location

837 Southwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV 89451

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 837 Southwood Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Creekside West - This centrally located quiet and bright unit is located only one mile from two of our famous private beaches in Incline. Waking up to the sound of a creek running in your backyard will be your new normal. This low elevation three bedroom two bathroom condo will provide a very comfy “mountain cabin” feel for you and your family.

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo, 2 car max. NO SMOKING

Due to the Coronavirus, we will not be showing the property. You are more than welcome to rent the property sight unseen.
Please go to our website for more pictures of the property.

(RLNE5044511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Southwood Blvd. have any available units?
837 Southwood Blvd. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 837 Southwood Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
837 Southwood Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Southwood Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 837 Southwood Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Incline Village.
Does 837 Southwood Blvd. offer parking?
No, 837 Southwood Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 837 Southwood Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Southwood Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Southwood Blvd. have a pool?
No, 837 Southwood Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 837 Southwood Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 837 Southwood Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Southwood Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Southwood Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Southwood Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Southwood Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
