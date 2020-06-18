837 Southwood Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Creekside West - This centrally located quiet and bright unit is located only one mile from two of our famous private beaches in Incline. Waking up to the sound of a creek running in your backyard will be your new normal. This low elevation three bedroom two bathroom condo will provide a very comfy “mountain cabin” feel for you and your family.



3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo, 2 car max. NO SMOKING



Due to the Coronavirus, we will not be showing the property. You are more than welcome to rent the property sight unseen.

Please go to our website for more pictures of the property.



(RLNE5044511)