Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

204 Cuprite Available 07/01/20 Reduced!! - 3BR/2BA 1,342 sq.ft. home in Tyrone with carport and fenced backyard. Living room has a gas fireplace. Refrigerator and gas stove included. Washer/Dryer hookups and swamp cooler. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Dog considered with prior rental history. Rent $25 more per month with dog and $100 non-refundable pet fee. No Smoking/No HUD.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2731470)