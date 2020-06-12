Amenities

604 W. Ross St Available 06/24/20 Don't look any further! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has loads of character! The house is nestled back off a private driveway for a secluded space. The house has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the den/living room. Easy to clean tile floors and lots of cabinet space for storage.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.



School District : Apache Elementary, Farmington High School, Tibbetts Middle School



Aproximate Square Feet : 1200



