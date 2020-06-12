All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

604 W. Ross St

604 West Ross Street · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 West Ross Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 W. Ross St · Avail. Jun 24

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
604 W. Ross St Available 06/24/20 Don't look any further! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has loads of character! The house is nestled back off a private driveway for a secluded space. The house has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the den/living room. Easy to clean tile floors and lots of cabinet space for storage.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

School District : Apache Elementary, Farmington High School, Tibbetts Middle School

Aproximate Square Feet : 1200

(RLNE4729894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

