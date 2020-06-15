All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5702 Country Club Drive

5702 Country Club Drive · (505) 327-4837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5702 Country Club Drive, Farmington, NM 87402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5702 Country Club Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Castle - UNIQUE custom stone CASTLE on 1.38 acres of stone paths and professional landscaping nestled on a hill with an electric gate entrance.
Home has open floor concept, gold chandeliers, beautifully painted murals that tell a story in every room, cathedral ceilings, pillars, marble flooring, marble countertops, wall to ceiling fireplace, built in shelves and 3 refrigerated air units.

Tenants are required to carry and maintain insurance on this rental property.
No Pets No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5651969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Country Club Drive have any available units?
5702 Country Club Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5702 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Country Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 5702 Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 5702 Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5702 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 5702 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 5702 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
