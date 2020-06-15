5702 Country Club Drive

Amenities
2 Bedroom Castle - UNIQUE custom stone CASTLE on 1.38 acres of stone paths and professional landscaping nestled on a hill with an electric gate entrance.
Home has open floor concept, gold chandeliers, beautifully painted murals that tell a story in every room, cathedral ceilings, pillars, marble flooring, marble countertops, wall to ceiling fireplace, built in shelves and 3 refrigerated air units.
Tenants are required to carry and maintain insurance on this rental property.
No Pets No Smoking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5651969)