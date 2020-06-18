All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

5007 Greenwood Drive

5007 Greenwood Dr · (505) 325-2100
Location

5007 Greenwood Dr, Farmington, NM 87402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5007 Greenwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bed/ 2 Bathroom with 2 Storage Buildings! - You don't want miss out on this property it is located in Crestwood Estates, Property is a 4 bedroom with a split floor plan, 2 storage buildings, sun room, large fully fenced backyard, large deck for entertaining, circle driveway for extra parking, open kitchen and living room with a wet bar. For more information and to schedule a showing, please call CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty at (505) 325 – 2100 or email Nicole.Wilcox@century21.com.

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult (Apply at https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals)

CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty
4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000
Farmington, NM 87401

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Greenwood Drive have any available units?
5007 Greenwood Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5007 Greenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Greenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Greenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5007 Greenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 5007 Greenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Greenwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 5007 Greenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Greenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Greenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5007 Greenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Greenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5007 Greenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Greenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Greenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 Greenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 Greenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
