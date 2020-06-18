5007 Greenwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

4 Bed/ 2 Bathroom with 2 Storage Buildings! - You don't want miss out on this property it is located in Crestwood Estates, Property is a 4 bedroom with a split floor plan, 2 storage buildings, sun room, large fully fenced backyard, large deck for entertaining, circle driveway for extra parking, open kitchen and living room with a wet bar. For more information and to schedule a showing, please call CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty at (505) 325 – 2100 or email Nicole.Wilcox@century21.com.



Application Fee: $40.00 per adult (Apply at https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals)



CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty

4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000

Farmington, NM 87401



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5173307)