All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, NM
/
3500 Victoria Way Unit 903
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3500 Victoria Way Unit 903

3500 Victoria Way · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Farmington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3500 Victoria Way, Farmington, NM 87402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dont Miss Out On This Sweet Deal - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is a must see! Well maintained inside and out, and located in a quiet neighborhood in the center of Farmington. The home features a two car garage, private patio in a fenced backyard, and includes a Washer & Dryer. If you are interested call us today!

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

Nearby Schools: Mesa Verde Elementary, Heights Middle School, Piedra Vista High School.

Approximately 1546 sq. ft.

(RLNE2554208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 have any available units?
3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 have?
Some of 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 does offer parking.
Does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 have a pool?
No, 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 have accessible units?
No, 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3500 Victoria Way Unit 903?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington 2 BedroomsFarmington 3 Bedrooms
Farmington Apartments with BalconyFarmington Apartments with Parking
Farmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durango, CO
Cortez, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity