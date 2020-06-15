3500 Victoria Way Unit 903

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dont Miss Out On This Sweet Deal - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is a must see! Well maintained inside and out, and located in a quiet neighborhood in the center of Farmington. The home features a two car garage, private patio in a fenced backyard, and includes a Washer & Dryer. If you are interested call us today!



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.



Nearby Schools: Mesa Verde Elementary, Heights Middle School, Piedra Vista High School.



Approximately 1546 sq. ft.



(RLNE2554208)