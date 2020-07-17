All apartments in Farmington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2304 16th St.

2304 16th Street · (505) 436-3691
Location

2304 16th Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 16th St. · Avail. Aug 12

$1,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2304 16th St. Available 08/12/20 Great SW style home in Central Farmington - This is a great southwest style home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The one car garage is over sized so plenty of room for storage. The kitchen and living room are both a comfortable size and layout. The backyard has a concrete patio sitting under tall, mature trees.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing! Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Schools:Animas Elementary, Hermosa Middle, and Farmington High

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

*SQFT is approximate 1175

(RLNE3252512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

