Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2304 16th St. Available 08/12/20 Great SW style home in Central Farmington - This is a great southwest style home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The one car garage is over sized so plenty of room for storage. The kitchen and living room are both a comfortable size and layout. The backyard has a concrete patio sitting under tall, mature trees.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing! Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Schools:Animas Elementary, Hermosa Middle, and Farmington High



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



*SQFT is approximate 1175



