Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1965 Hollyhock Circle Available 08/26/20 Amazing Town House! - Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Farmington. This great 3 bed 2 bath home has appealing hardwood flooring throughout. The modern and attractive paint scheme keeps it simple yet elegant. The living room has big windows that provide an abundant amount of natural light. This home has a two car garage, fenced back yard and a good sized second level patio. Call today to see this great end unit that has awesome views of the natural landscaping of New Mexico. Home is part of a HOA please inquire for details.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



Schools: Northeast Elementary/Hermosa Middle School/Farmington High School



Pet friendly!

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



Est SQFT: 1443



