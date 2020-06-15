All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1965 Hollyhock Circle

1965 Hollyhock Circle · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1965 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1965 Hollyhock Circle · Avail. Aug 26

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1443 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1965 Hollyhock Circle Available 08/26/20 Amazing Town House! - Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Farmington. This great 3 bed 2 bath home has appealing hardwood flooring throughout. The modern and attractive paint scheme keeps it simple yet elegant. The living room has big windows that provide an abundant amount of natural light. This home has a two car garage, fenced back yard and a good sized second level patio. Call today to see this great end unit that has awesome views of the natural landscaping of New Mexico. Home is part of a HOA please inquire for details.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Schools: Northeast Elementary/Hermosa Middle School/Farmington High School

Pet friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Est SQFT: 1443

(RLNE2038809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Hollyhock Circle have any available units?
1965 Hollyhock Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1965 Hollyhock Circle have?
Some of 1965 Hollyhock Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Hollyhock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Hollyhock Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Hollyhock Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 Hollyhock Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1965 Hollyhock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Hollyhock Circle does offer parking.
Does 1965 Hollyhock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1965 Hollyhock Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Hollyhock Circle have a pool?
No, 1965 Hollyhock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Hollyhock Circle have accessible units?
No, 1965 Hollyhock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Hollyhock Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Hollyhock Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Hollyhock Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1965 Hollyhock Circle has units with air conditioning.
