1101 North Gladeview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Super Cute 3 bed home located only a few blocks from Brookside Park. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, large backyard with extra storage shed. Large wash room with washer and dryer. 1 car garage with built in shelves. Plenty of room for RV/Boat parking.



Up to 2 medium sized dogs allowed with refundable deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.