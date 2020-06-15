1101 North Gladeview Drive

Amenities
Super Cute 3 bed home located only a few blocks from Brookside Park. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, large backyard with extra storage shed. Large wash room with washer and dryer. 1 car garage with built in shelves. Plenty of room for RV/Boat parking.
Up to 2 medium sized dogs allowed with refundable deposit. Sorry, no cats.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
