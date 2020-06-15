All apartments in Farmington
1101 North Gladeview Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

1101 North Gladeview Drive

1101 North Gladeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 North Gladeview Drive, Farmington, NM 87401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Super Cute 3 bed home located only a few blocks from Brookside Park. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, large backyard with extra storage shed. Large wash room with washer and dryer. 1 car garage with built in shelves. Plenty of room for RV/Boat parking.

Up to 2 medium sized dogs allowed with refundable deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 North Gladeview Drive have any available units?
1101 North Gladeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, NM.
What amenities does 1101 North Gladeview Drive have?
Some of 1101 North Gladeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 North Gladeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 North Gladeview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 North Gladeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 North Gladeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1101 North Gladeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 North Gladeview Drive does offer parking.
Does 1101 North Gladeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 North Gladeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 North Gladeview Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 North Gladeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 North Gladeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 North Gladeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 North Gladeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 North Gladeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 North Gladeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 North Gladeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
