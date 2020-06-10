85 Monte Alto Rd

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $2800
SQUARE FEET: 1650
BEDROOMS: 2 plus office, plus 772 sq ft casita
BATHS: 2 plus one in casita
FLOORING: Tile
YARD: Walled, landscaped
HEATING: In floor radiant, kiva fireplace
COOLING: A/C, ceiling fans
PETS: Considered
STATUS:
Available and Shown by appointment, in person or by video
EXTRAS: 2 car garage, mountain views, charming Eldorado home with lovely, private outdoor spaces surround the home. Many upgrades throughout the home, including diamond plaster walls, hot tub available for tenant use at tenant expense. Included in the rent a 772 sq ft casita complete with private bath.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer
Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
