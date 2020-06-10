85 Monte Alto Rd

Amenities

MONTHLY RENT: $2800



SQUARE FEET: 1650



BEDROOMS: 2 plus office, plus 772 sq ft casita



BATHS: 2 plus one in casita



FLOORING: Tile



YARD: Walled, landscaped



HEATING: In floor radiant, kiva fireplace



COOLING: A/C, ceiling fans



PETS: Considered



STATUS:

Available and Shown by appointment, in person or by video



EXTRAS: 2 car garage, mountain views, charming Eldorado home with lovely, private outdoor spaces surround the home. Many upgrades throughout the home, including diamond plaster walls, hot tub available for tenant use at tenant expense. Included in the rent a 772 sq ft casita complete with private bath.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer



Contact: Don Hurst

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.982.9036

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!