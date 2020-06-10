All apartments in Eldorado at Santa Fe
Find more places like 85 Monte Alto Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eldorado at Santa Fe, NM
/
85 Monte Alto Rd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:27 AM

85 Monte Alto Rd

85 Monte Alto Road · (505) 982-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

85 Monte Alto Road, Eldorado at Santa Fe, NM 87508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
MONTHLY RENT: $2800

SQUARE FEET: 1650

BEDROOMS: 2 plus office, plus 772 sq ft casita

BATHS: 2 plus one in casita

FLOORING: Tile

YARD: Walled, landscaped

HEATING: In floor radiant, kiva fireplace

COOLING: A/C, ceiling fans

PETS: Considered

STATUS:
Available and Shown by appointment, in person or by video

EXTRAS: 2 car garage, mountain views, charming Eldorado home with lovely, private outdoor spaces surround the home. Many upgrades throughout the home, including diamond plaster walls, hot tub available for tenant use at tenant expense. Included in the rent a 772 sq ft casita complete with private bath.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Monte Alto Rd have any available units?
85 Monte Alto Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Monte Alto Rd have?
Some of 85 Monte Alto Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Monte Alto Rd currently offering any rent specials?
85 Monte Alto Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Monte Alto Rd pet-friendly?
No, 85 Monte Alto Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldorado at Santa Fe.
Does 85 Monte Alto Rd offer parking?
Yes, 85 Monte Alto Rd does offer parking.
Does 85 Monte Alto Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Monte Alto Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Monte Alto Rd have a pool?
No, 85 Monte Alto Rd does not have a pool.
Does 85 Monte Alto Rd have accessible units?
No, 85 Monte Alto Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Monte Alto Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Monte Alto Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Monte Alto Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Monte Alto Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 85 Monte Alto Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMSanta Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity