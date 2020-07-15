All apartments in Westfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Westfield Hamilton House

824 Mountain Ave · (484) 334-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090
Westfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westfield Hamilton House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all. Choose from 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes complete with wood flooring, modern cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms, garage upon availability, central heat and air, and select utilities included. The lush grounds offer you a quiet oasis and the professional staff provides timely service. Our community amenities are abundant including on-site laundry, electronic entry system, and being close to transportation and major highways. Located in the delightful town of Westfield, with high-rated schools, you will be close to shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, recreation and public transportation ready to whisk you off to New York City. Enjoy the plentiful country club and parks that dot the nearby landscape or grab a bite to eat at the nearby Huntley Taverne. Beautiful, luxurious, convenient - Westfield ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per 18 year old and older applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 months rent for approved application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat up to 2 cats per household
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface Lot and Garages Available. Garage parking for additional charge, and paved lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westfield Hamilton House have any available units?
Westfield Hamilton House has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Westfield Hamilton House have?
Some of Westfield Hamilton House's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westfield Hamilton House currently offering any rent specials?
Westfield Hamilton House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westfield Hamilton House pet-friendly?
Yes, Westfield Hamilton House is pet friendly.
Does Westfield Hamilton House offer parking?
Yes, Westfield Hamilton House offers parking.
Does Westfield Hamilton House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westfield Hamilton House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westfield Hamilton House have a pool?
No, Westfield Hamilton House does not have a pool.
Does Westfield Hamilton House have accessible units?
No, Westfield Hamilton House does not have accessible units.
Does Westfield Hamilton House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westfield Hamilton House has units with dishwashers.
Does Westfield Hamilton House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westfield Hamilton House has units with air conditioning.
