Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments

Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all. Choose from 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes complete with wood flooring, modern cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms, garage upon availability, central heat and air, and select utilities included. The lush grounds offer you a quiet oasis and the professional staff provides timely service. Our community amenities are abundant including on-site laundry, electronic entry system, and being close to transportation and major highways. Located in the delightful town of Westfield, with high-rated schools, you will be close to shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, recreation and public transportation ready to whisk you off to New York City. Enjoy the plentiful country club and parks that dot the nearby landscape or grab a bite to eat at the nearby Huntley Taverne. Beautiful, luxurious, convenient - Westfield ...