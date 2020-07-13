Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

89 Apartments for rent in Waldwick, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waldwick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Waldwick
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.
1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
WINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished. This 2 bed 2 bath is a gorgeous New Construction, wide plank flooring, w/d in unit, NEST thermostats, high ceilings, Corian Island, and backsplash, S/S appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
3 Units Available
Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
57 FROMM CT
57 Fromm Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1122 sqft
ALL ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS - BRIGHT & SUNNY, WALL TO WALL CARPETING. MODERN IN EAT IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY ROOMIN UNIT. PLENTY OF PARKING. EASY COMMUTE FROM ROUTE 287 AND ROUTE 208. BOARDING FRANKLIN LAKES & WYCKOFF.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1099 DEVON CT
1099 Devon Court, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
714 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedrm/1 bth first floor end unit . Modern kitchen and updated BTH, laminate wd flrs, gas fireplace & new carpet. Amenities: pool, clubhouse and tot lot.Close to NY &NJ highways

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
North Haledon
31 LAKE ST
31 Lake Street, North Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in North Haledon. Features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Located on a quiet dead-end street. Off street parking for 2 cars. NO PETS! Please don't ask.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
110 ELM ST
110 Elm Street, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Clean and beautiful one bedroom for rent on the 1st floor. This unit included one outdoor parking space, garage is extra $100 per month. Heat and hot water included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Close to everything.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
76 VAN WINKLE AVE
76 Van Winkle Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to this renovated craftsman style home located in the desirable town of Hawthorne. It offers a welcoming front porch and 3 levels of living area, ample parking large yard, patio and garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
North Haledon
144 N HALEDON AVE
144 North Haledon Avenue, North Haledon, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Looking for privacy in your own home? Have pets? Spacious 4br/2bath cape cod style home with enclosed side porch, full basement with access to 1 car garage. Lots of room to run around in the yard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,420
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1172 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1421 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waldwick, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waldwick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

