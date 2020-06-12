/
2 bedroom apartments
64 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waldwick, NJ
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Waldwick
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
Monthly Rent$3,285 -to $5,270 Description You will also enjoy a full size washer and dryer, large kitchen with pantry and home office space in this home. Some of the Bishop floor plans have a gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Waldwick
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
94 Franklin Ave 2
94 Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated residential apartment - Property Id: 270831 Beautiful newly renovated apartment. Has Two bedroom 1 bath. Includedes stainless steel appliances.Located on a residential quiet dead end.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
118 GOFFLE HILL RD
118 Goffle Hill Road, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this immaculate 2nd floor rental apartment in Hawthorne. Located in a superb neighborhood, this rental is a rare find in Hawthorne Heights! Welcome to this immaculate 2nd floor rental apartment in Hawthorne.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North Haledon
1 Unit Available
31 LAKE ST
31 Lake Street, North Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in North Haledon. Features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Located on a quiet dead-end street. Off street parking for 2 cars. NO PETS! Please don't ask.
Results within 10 miles of Waldwick
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bergenfield
13 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
