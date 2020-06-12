/
2 bedroom apartments
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Lawn, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lawn
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
94 Franklin Ave 2
94 Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated residential apartment - Property Id: 270831 Beautiful newly renovated apartment. Has Two bedroom 1 bath. Includedes stainless steel appliances.Located on a residential quiet dead end.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lawn
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Lodi
Contact for Availability
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Wallington
1 Unit Available
98 LESTER ST
98 Lester Street, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just renovated fully painted first floor apartment
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
80 John Ryle Ave 2
80 John Ryle Avenue, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom rental - Property Id: 285303 Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment, open concept with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting throughout, marble tile bathroom, spacious closets, mudroom space Apply
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Northside
1 Unit Available
68 N 7th St
68 North 7th Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment 3rd floor, renovated floors, bathtub, newly painted. Details for Showing Visit: https://PPIGroupLLC.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 1st Street - 602
29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1091 sqft
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dutch Hill
1 Unit Available
16 WILSON ST
16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
300 PARK ST
300 Park St, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
924 sqft
Step into this newly renovated condo offering two bedrooms, one full bath, and granite counter tops! Near Hackensack's vibrant downtown area, this apartment is only a few steps away from public transportation!
