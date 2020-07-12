Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Tuckerton, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tuckerton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
500 E Main St, Tuckerton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stafford Square Mall and Parkertown Docks are both convenient to this location. Residents have reserved parking, a sparkling pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartment homes include free heat and hot water, walk-in closets, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckerton

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16 Alexandra Way
16 Alexandra Way, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is not available until September.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
39 Pebble Beach Lane
39 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
End unit two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in the desirable Tall Timbers community with attached garage & bonus room. Enjoy the pool (6 badges included), basketball & tennis courts (very close to unit).
Results within 10 miles of Tuckerton

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
885 Sandy Circle
885 Sandy Circle, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1410 sqft
4 bed 2 full bath home in Ocean Acres section of Manahawkin available for July 31st occupancy. Large living rm dining rm combo, washer and dryer, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16 HARRINGTON AVE
16 West Harrington Avenue, North Beach Haven, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
WINTER RENTAL ONLY FROM 9/1/20-5/29/21 Newer construction side x side duplex completed Dec 2013. The house is a short walk to the ocean, as well as, Bayview Park (a lifeguarded bay beach). Beautiful sunsets from back deck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3 ELM ROAD
3 Elm Rd, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1568 sqft
Year round rental in Manahawkin's Fawn Lakes Active Adult Community featuring 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tuckerton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tuckerton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

