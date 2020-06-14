Apartment List
NJ
/
succasunna
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Succasunna, NJ with garage

Succasunna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
39 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.
Results within 1 mile of Succasunna

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Succasunna
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2500 sqft
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6 WOODLAND WAY
6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.
Results within 10 miles of Succasunna

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
142 W Springtown Rd
142 West Springtown Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3000 sqft
Lovely house in Western Morris County town of Long Valley - lots of trees and space. Beautiful curb appeal and well-maintained w/ 2 car garage, large deck and patio for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12 FIELD LN
12 Field Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1 bath single family home. EIK, Living room & Office. Master bed with 2 closets. Central A/C. 1 car garage. Large yard & deck. No pets. Available for July 1. Virtual Tour Available. 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch, all on 1 level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
122 WIMBLEDON SQ
122 Wimbledom Square, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
REMODELED TOWN HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LOCATIONS IN THE COMMUNITY. ONLY A FEW STEPS OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR IS THE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND EXTRA PARKING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
95 SPRINGHILL DR
95 Springhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Succasunna, NJ

Succasunna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

