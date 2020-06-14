23 Apartments for rent in Somerset, NJ with gym
Not many towns can claim the illustrious Meryl Streep as one of their own! Before making it big Streep was a waitress at Hotel Somerset, proving that even multiple Oscar-winning actresses have true blue Jersey hometown roots.
Located within Franklin Township with a population just past the 22,000 mark, Somerset is a densely urban area. The climate tends to be hot and humid during the summer months and the winter is usually mild and cool. However, this is not a hard and fast rule as Mother Nature is so fond of showing us! Somerset has a profusion of museums, county gardens, excellent farm-to-table restaurants and world renowned beaches all tucked into one small but thriving area of the Garden State. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Somerset renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.