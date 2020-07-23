26 ALDER LN

Amenities
Spectacular, beautifully updated colonial with 4 BR's, 2.5 BA's, finished walk-out basement with rec/media room & beautiful private yard. Open floor plan, HW floors throughout & abundant natural light. Renovated kitchen(granite countertops & newer SS appliances) that opens to family room & doors leading to the deck. Spacious rooms & newer powder room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Second floor boasts 4 bedrooms with master bedroom bath renovated. Abundant storage. AC/Furnace newer. Amenities include 2 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, club house, gym & walking trails. Top rated school system in NJ. Home is located conveniently to fabulous dining, shopping & recreation. Close proximity to Mt. Prospect Elementary School Highlands Village Shopping Centre, and highways 287/78/202.