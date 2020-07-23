All apartments in Somerset County
26 ALDER LN
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:42 PM

26 ALDER LN

26 Alder Lane · (908) 766-0085
Location

26 Alder Lane, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Spectacular, beautifully updated colonial with 4 BR's, 2.5 BA's, finished walk-out basement with rec/media room & beautiful private yard. Open floor plan, HW floors throughout & abundant natural light. Renovated kitchen(granite countertops & newer SS appliances) that opens to family room & doors leading to the deck. Spacious rooms & newer powder room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Second floor boasts 4 bedrooms with master bedroom bath renovated. Abundant storage. AC/Furnace newer. Amenities include 2 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, club house, gym & walking trails. Top rated school system in NJ. Home is located conveniently to fabulous dining, shopping & recreation. Close proximity to Mt. Prospect Elementary School Highlands Village Shopping Centre, and highways 287/78/202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 ALDER LN have any available units?
26 ALDER LN has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 ALDER LN have?
Some of 26 ALDER LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 ALDER LN currently offering any rent specials?
26 ALDER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 ALDER LN pet-friendly?
No, 26 ALDER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 26 ALDER LN offer parking?
No, 26 ALDER LN does not offer parking.
Does 26 ALDER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 ALDER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 ALDER LN have a pool?
Yes, 26 ALDER LN has a pool.
Does 26 ALDER LN have accessible units?
No, 26 ALDER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 26 ALDER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 ALDER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 ALDER LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 ALDER LN has units with air conditioning.
