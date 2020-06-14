/
1 bedroom apartments
45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ
1 Unit Available
727 Black Horse Pike
727 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$890
Beautiful 1 bedroom - 1 bath townhouse style END UNIT condo!!! Very convenient to almost everything. Very close to bus stop. Subject to approval. Tenant responsible for security deposit and utilities. We have more!
Results within 1 mile of Pleasantville
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasantville
Verified
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
1 Unit Available
1730 Tilton
1730 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
Available immediately! 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment with sun room, gas heat, neat, clean and ready to go! Sorry no pets. Subject to credit application $30 per person Tenant responsible for gas, electric, phone, cable & internet
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9609 Ventnor Ave
9609 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
First floor 1 bedroom furnished condo! Great location! Beach and Boardwalk 2 blocks away. Coin op laundry. 1 car parking spot. Shopping near and transportation. A must see!
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Baton Rouge Ave
5 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
RARE OPPORTUNITY 1BD 1BA ground level apartment. Located just 1 ½ blocks from the beautiful Ventnor beaches and boardwalk.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3829 Atlantic Ave
3829 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Beautifully renovated ground floor one bedroom located directly across from the new Stockton College and one block to the Beach and Boardwalk in Lower Chelsea!
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6703-B Atlantic Ave
6703 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 2nd floor apartment. Entrance on Atlantic Avenue, one block to the beach and boardwalk! Bright and sunny large front window facing beach.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
14 N Weymouth Ave
14 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful newly renovated property just steps away from the new movie theater, stores, restaurants, and park by the bay.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
Beachgate Condominiums
600 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
631 sqft
Beautiful private and roomy one large bedroom condo just steps to the beach, REVEL and SHOWBOAT. New ceramic tile flooring thru, just renovated. Modern kitchen and washer and dryer.
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2628 Atlantic Avuene
2628 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$775
Totally renovated. Shows exceptionally well. Nice area. 2 blocks to beach.Near shopping, restaurants and transportation. Come see!!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3201 Atlantic Ave
3201 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
Super location, renovated building! 2 story building with elevator, washer/dryer room on the first level.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9401 pacific
9401 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Southside upgraded one bedroom and one bath condo. One block to beach plus unit overlooks a beautiful pool. just park your car in condo lot (included) and walk to great shopping, wonderful restaurants, CVS, Wawa, and miniture golf.
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
143 S South Carolina Ave
143 South South Carolina Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful well kept apartment building just steps away from the boardwalk and beach! Multiple Units available, including a first floor please reach out for more information!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2715 Boardwalk
2715 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one bedroom condo at the Historic Ritz Condominiums. This condo has sweeping ocean views looking south towards ocean city. you will have a front row seat to the fireworks every Saturday night.
Chelsea Heights
1 Unit Available
351 N Harrisburg Ave
351 North Harrisburg Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
Check out this newly renovated one bedroom, one full bath apartment for yearly rent!! Open layout living room and spacious bedroom. This apartment is ready for you to move right in. CALL TODAY!!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
Park Square
1 N Boston Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
682 sqft
Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment adjacent to O'Donnell Park near the incoming Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and just one block to the Beach and Boardwalk! Features java color wood floors throughout, gleaming white kitchen
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave
27 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
616 sqft
Nice and well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd Fl apartment in Bayview Condos! Located in the Lower Chelsea Section of Atlantic City, and just a short walk to the beach and local transportation.
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
607 N Indiana Ave
607 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$600
Ground floor studio, Tenant pays electric. No pets allowed. Newly painted. Bus transportation at door. Tenant screening required.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9201 Atlantic Ave
9201 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$13,500
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo that's just a hop, skip and jump to the Beach! Oceanview from living room! Close to everything!! Available Md-Ld for $13,500 or July 1st to LD for $11,500.
