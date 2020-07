Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry courtyard green community

New Meadowbrook Village apartments has a beautiful park-like setting in Plainfield, NJ. Centrally located in New Jersey and is easily accessible from all the major highways including Routes 22, 78, 287, Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike. The complex is just a short ride to either the Meadowland Sports complex and Newark Airport. It is also an ideal location for those who enjoy New York City or a trip to the Jersey Shore. Come home to New Meadowbrook Village!