Last updated June 14 2020

241 Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ with gym

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pennypack
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1045 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rhawnhurst
1 Unit Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Academy Gardens
5 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Kensington
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
855 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2519 E Gordon St
2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1! This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2432 GAUL STREET
2432 Gaul Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A unique 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bathroom home in Fishtown, just minutes from the bustling Aramingo Ave, York Ave and Frankford Ave, Planet Fitness, Good Time Tavern, Greensgrow Farm, Wawa and MORE! The first floor

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Wissinoming
1 Unit Available
2138 Scattergood Street
2138 Scattergood Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
2138 Scattergood Street Available 04/15/20 NICELY RENOVATED 2 BED/1 BATH HOME IN WISSINOMING W/ PARKING - This is a nicely renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house for rent that has received new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen stainless steel

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Kensington
1 Unit Available
2440 KENSINGTON AVE #304
2440 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE CONCESSION!! Welcome to 2440 Kensington Ave -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Kensington
1 Unit Available
2450 N LEE ST #303
2450 North Lee Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Now offering one month free! Welcome to 2450 N Lee st -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2635 E LEHIGH AVENUE
2635 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$350
900 sqft
Double-wide garage approx. 30 x 40 available for a minimum of 12 months.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2120 E YORK STREET
2120 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
650 sqft
The new apartments at 2120 East York Street in Fishtown will end your hunt for a hip, unique urban lifestyle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE
2411-19 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing special: $90 move-in fee waived for all unitsBoston Street Flats is a beautiful, contemporary building designed with style and convenience in mind.
Results within 10 miles of Palmyra
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,674
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,755
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Avenue of the Arts North
24 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
East Falls
4 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palmyra, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palmyra renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

