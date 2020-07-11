13 Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ with move-in specials
"Down by the old mill stream, where I first met you" could have been written about Old Bridge, New Jersey, since it runs right behind Old Bridge High School.
A lot of people meet friends for life in Old Bridge. In fact, that might explain why the population has boomed recently to a whopping 60,456. Best of all, this township is right near "the City," so if you want an apartment complex with easy travel options to Manhattan, this might be your dream home. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Old Bridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Old Bridge apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.