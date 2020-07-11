Apartment List
/
NJ
/
old bridge
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Old Bridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
64 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:31am
$
14 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,309
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:31am
$
11 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
30 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,350
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
City Guide for Old Bridge, NJ

"Down by the old mill stream, where I first met you" could have been written about Old Bridge, New Jersey, since it runs right behind Old Bridge High School.

A lot of people meet friends for life in Old Bridge. In fact, that might explain why the population has boomed recently to a whopping 60,456. Best of all, this township is right near "the City," so if you want an apartment complex with easy travel options to Manhattan, this might be your dream home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Old Bridge, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Old Bridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Old Bridge apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Old Bridge 1 BedroomsOld Bridge 2 BedroomsOld Bridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOld Bridge 3 BedroomsOld Bridge Accessible Apartments
Old Bridge Apartments with BalconyOld Bridge Apartments with GarageOld Bridge Apartments with GymOld Bridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOld Bridge Apartments with Parking
Old Bridge Apartments with PoolOld Bridge Apartments with Washer-DryerOld Bridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOld Bridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College