Last updated July 22 2020

50 Apartments for rent in Northfield, NJ with garages

Northfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Davis
421 Davis Avenue, Northfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1340 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in desirable Northfield. Completely rebuilt in 2015. 3 bed, 2 bath open concept wood look tile floor. Full basement and garage for storage. Fabulous main bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Will consider pets.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Longport
31 N 32 Ave
31 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Looking for a Covid escape? Look no further. Fabulous winter rental on one of the best streets in Longport. Almost new construction featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, deck, outside shower and back yard BBQ area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Rochelle Ln
134 Rochelle Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 59004 This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom house in a great family neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. The master bedroom is very large with his and her closets.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Beach House Condominium, mint condition, only a short block to great beach. This beautiful unit has 2 patios for entertainment overlooking a fabulous heated pool for summer fun. Very spacious unit.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
6100 Boardwalk
6100 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$7,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer fun in this ocean front bldg. On the Boardwalk, with pool, sundeck, fishing pier and beach. Unit sleeps 4 w/ utilities included. Priced for you to enjoy the summer season right now!

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Longport
104 N 35th Ave
104 North 35th Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2020/2021 WINTER RENTAL!! This three bedroom, two full bath rancher is the epitome of leisurely Longport living between the picturesque interior and outdoor space galore!! Front porch leads into the tile sun porch followed by the open living room

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
137 crystal lake
137 Crystal Lake Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful lake front home in Crystal Lakes. 1st floor master suite. Stunning views of the lake from the kitchen table , back deck & yard. Modern , professional, very clean upscale home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
321 Dogwood Ave Ave
321 Dogwood Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home. The kitchen features granite counters, a glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a tiled floor. Bright living room area with a bay window and hardwood floors. .

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
103 N Buffalo
103 North Buffalo Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$17,000
1st week in August is rented ( till 8/8) LL will include Labor Day weekend . Modern home with tons of room, 2 living spaces, AC, off street parking and only3.5 blocks to the beach. Icream and resturants just a short walk .

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Park
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Northfield, NJ

Northfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

