31 Furnished Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,639
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
912 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
940 W Susquehanna Ave
940 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available 08/01/20 Well-maintained 5 BR/ 2 Bath Rowhome near Temple! Just a few short blocks away from all Temple campus localities. Distance to BSL and regional rail stations.
2229 Tulip St
2229 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Park setting in the heart of Fishtown - Property Id: 299269 Comfortable and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family rowhome directly across from Konrad Square park in Fishtown is available for immediate rent.
1114 Crease St
1114 Crease Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Perfect Location, Fully Furnished Home with Backyard and Roof Deck! - Gorgeous fully furnished home is ready for you to claim it! Easy access to I-95, 15 mins by car to Center City. Located on. a tree-lined beautiful block.
2534 E DAUPHIN STREET
2534 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1184 sqft
Right in the heart of Fishtown on quaint Dauphin St., this updated and impeccably maintained home is the epitome of charm! Walk to everything the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood has to offer. Convenient to transportation and major roadways.
4 S STRAWBERRY STREET
4 South Strawberry Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1699 sqft
Completely renovated sparkling and beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Old City.. Walk down this quiet Old City side street to find yourself in this bright, exposed brick unit.
1923 E LETTERLY STREET
1923 East Letterly Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1818 sqft
Welcome to 1923 E Letterly Street! Available when you are: 3 story Kensington home with Roof Top Deck over looking the stunning Philadelphia skyline! Natural sunlight fills this 3 story home making for clean bright rooms in this two year old single
2139 E HAGERT STREET
2139 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Attention to detail and design was paramount in this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with high-end finishes available for immediate lease.
2609 MEMPHIS STREET
2609 Memphis Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
Delightful rowhouse in Fishtown! This 3bd/1.5ba home is entirely refinished with custom updates. Step through the front door to the open concept living/dining space with hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls.
2049 E HAGERT STREET
2049 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Newly renovated, unique, and furnished Fishtown home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath.
