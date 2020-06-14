Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:02 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Clementon, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clementon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Clementon
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
62 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 02:34pm
4 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
22 BRIDLE COURT
22 Bridle Court, Springdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1909 sqft
This recently vacated townhome is surprisingly spacious and is in the desirable Short Hills development. Bright main floor with a modern kitchen and large eating area.
Results within 10 miles of Clementon
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
12 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1381 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
22 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Clementon, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clementon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

