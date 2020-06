Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome home to to the sophistication of Morris Chase! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bainbridge model is situated within the rolling countryside of prestigious Morris County, and offers a spacious family room that opens up to a sunlit kitchen. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet, master bath w/ dressing area, dual vanities & separate shower and tub. Additional bonus room included on the first floor! Enjoy spacious recreational amenities throughout the community.