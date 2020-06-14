Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ with garage

Bradley Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...

1 of 1

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Lewis street
9 Lewis Street, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful and spacious single family house - Property Id: 297418 Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with basement, attic, front porch, two-car garage, and well-kept front/back yards.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
78 WENDOVER CT
78 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bright & sunny first floor,2 bed/2bath end unit.Direct access to garage from unit. Newer carpet in master bedroom. Newer stove.Slider to patio.Close to shopping & major commuting routes.No smoking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
117 WATCHUNG DR
117 Watchung Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lovely end unit, great location 3 beds, 2 full & 1/2 bath formal living & dining rms, family rm, basement currently being finished Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, opening to family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
93 BIRCHWOOD RD
93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
260 HEDGEROW RD
260 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Pristine Unit featuring 2 Bedrooms+Office (can be used as 3rd bedroom),Large Living Rm w/Fireplace,Dining Room w/Cathedral Ceilings,Hardwood floors,Laundry on 2nd Flr,Spacious Master w/ Walk-in Closet & walkout Balcony,High Efficiency Furnace &
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1140 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 Hamilton St Studio
510 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
863 sqft
New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352 - Brand New Apartment Building - On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset - Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
250 POTOMAC DR
250 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Light & Bright 1st floor condo features beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, Double sink vanity in bath, FULL SIZE washer/dryer, Walk-in Closet in Master bedroom, Garage, & Basement. New gas range.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 AUTUMN LANE
102 Autumn Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1990 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3-yr old end-unit townhouse, fully furnished with modern furniture! Granite counter top, hardwood floor, carpet upstairs, and a full unfinished daylight basement for extra storage.
City Guide for Bradley Gardens, NJ

"My father sent me to old Rutgers / And resolved that I should be a man / And so I settled down in that noisy college town / On the banks of the old Raritan." -- "On the Banks of the Old Raritan," The Rutger University song

Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bradley Gardens, NJ

Bradley Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

