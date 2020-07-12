112 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atlantic City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Atlantic City
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
1054 N Ohio Ave
1054 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice and well kept 3 bedroom 2-stry house located just a block away from Dr. MLK Jr School Complex. This home features a nice sized living room, dining area and detached garage for extra storage. Call and schedule your appointment today.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
126 Madison Ave
126 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
JULY BEACHBLOCK RENTAL!! Recently updated two story home across the street from Waterfront Park!! Three bedrooms, 3 baths features new laminate flooring, open living room and dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen and amazing 360 views from the third

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3501 Boardwalk
3501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$5,500
Live by the ocean on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. Enjoy the beach, the consinos and everything else Atlantic City has to offer. Just bring your toothbrush and move in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
126 N New Hampshire Ave
126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs,

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
5 Windjammer Ct
5 Windjammer Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
108 S Montpelier Ave
108 South Montpelier Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$850
264 sqft
Beachfront/Boardwalk-front building. Corner unit beautifully renovated and tastefully furnished with new 96" sleeper sofa and 78" TV. Elevator and parking for 1 car. Walk to casinos and restaurants. Beautiful beach at your door step.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
640 Atlantic Ave
640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave
27 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
616 sqft
Nice and well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd Fl apartment in Bayview Condos! Located in the Lower Chelsea Section of Atlantic City, and just a short walk to the beach and local transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
1817 Marmora Ave
1817 Marmora Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1387 sqft
Spacious two story 3 bedroom townhome for rent! Recently renovated with all new laminate wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and freshly painted. Home has washer and dryer, garage, and large backyard! Conveniently located near Rt 30 and MLK School.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1515 Boardwalk
1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
307 Atlantic Ave
307 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated top floor apartment, Nice size rooms, gas cooking, brand new appliances, never before lived in. Close to the Beach & Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse and Historic Gardners Basin.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
116 Sunrise Ave
116 Sunrise Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1972 sqft
BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY IN LOVELY ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY! Just steps from the beach and great restaurants! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, great open floor plan, custom crown molding throughout, and plenty of
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic City

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.
City Guide for Atlantic City, NJ

"Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty / And meet me tonight in Atlantic City / Now our luck may have died and our love may be cold / But with you forever I'll stay / Were goin' out where the sand's turnin' to gold / Put on your stockins baby, 'cause the night's getting cold." (-- The Band,"Atlantic City")

Atlantic City, NJ has long been considered the nightlife playground of the Northeast. A little bit Vegas, a little bit Coney Island, Atlantic has something fun for everyone from casinos, to boardwalks, to roller coasters, to flashy shows featuring dancing girls. The city was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but the area has worked hard to revitalize the popular tourist town, and it’s on the way back to being better than ever. If you're looking for somewhere to live that has a good combination of pure entertainment and outdoor recreational activities, look no further than Atlantic City. Also, if you're interested in the hospitality industries, its one of the best places in the entire country to work and live. Forbes recently named it the #200 place in America to have a career. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Atlantic City, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Atlantic City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

