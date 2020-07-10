/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
11 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, NH with washer-dryer
West Lebanon
32 S. Main St.
32 South Main Street, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 BR/2BA $2300 plus utilities - West Lebanon, NH 3 bedrooms/2 bath house $2300 plus utilities Available July 1st Modern & eclectic home right on the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, NH.
7 Clark Street
7 Clark Street, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
780 sqft
2 Bedroom 1st Floor Apartment- Lebanon NH. Available July 1st, 2020! No Pets. Laundry in unit. Close to Lebanon restaurants and public transportation to surrounding area.
Altaria Lebanon Park
18 Merchant St, Lebanon, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
997 sqft
Altaria Apartments are the Upper Valley, Dartmouth Hitchcock Areas newest Luxury Apartment Community.
50 Mountainview Drive
50 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1706 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances.3BR & 2 1.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
20 Deer Run
20 Deer Run, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
WEEKLY summer vacation rental on Eastman Lake available July 1st! $1,400 per week! This charming contemporary home features an open concept living space with high ceilings on the main level and a loft with two bedrooms on the upper level.
14 Pioneer Point
14 Pioneer Point, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2010 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! The property offers a great deck for lake watching, grilling, close to South Cove, and very convenient.
1 Fairway Drive
1 Fairway Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1417 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED HOUSE AVAILABLE THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER: Newly renovated house on the Eastman Golf Course with a great deck for grilling and relaxing.
831 Covered Bridge Lane
831 Covered Bridge Ln, Sullivan County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2494 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL IN EASTMAN- This spacious 4 Bedroom condo has a desirable open great room with cathedral ceilings and skylights for added sunlight. First floor Master bedroom, bathroom and laundry for ease of living.
24 Troon Drive
24 Troon Drive, Sullivan County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1612 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENT -- House in Eastman Available Monthly (Oct-May) Weekly (June-September) -- Great location close to the golf course and main entrance of Eastman! Light and bright post and beam vacation rental home in
Plainfield Village
34 Hayward Road
34 Hayward Road, Plainfield, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
675 sqft
In town, unfurnished 2 bedroom apartment available immediately for year-long lease. Open concept design with hardwood floors in the living area. Undercover parking for 1 vehicle in carport and full basement with dry storage space and washer/dryer.
18 Pleasant Drive
18 Pleasant Dr, Sullivan County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1153 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 IN EASTMAN. Cozy well appointed 2-bedroom condo located right on Eastman Lake. Easy access to South Cove Activity Center. Condo offered as a monthly or weekly rental. Seasonal summer rates apply. Non-smoking unit.