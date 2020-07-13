Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

50 Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mandan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
977 sqft
2401 40th Avenue SE #314 Available 09/04/20 Shoal Creek - PET FRIENDLY! - New Low Income apartments for rent in Mandan!!! NOW PET FRIENDLY! Shoal Creek Apartments offer 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom units with sun-rooms, dens, in-unit washer & dryer, garages,
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
Contact for Availability
Mandan Place
101 1st Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
101 1st Ave. NW 403 Available 05/06/20 Mandan Place Apartments in downtown Mandan! - Mandan Place Apartments Located in Downtown Mandan! Call or message today. We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Collins Place
100 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Collins Place in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
205 1/2 8th Ave SW
205 1/2 8th Ave SW, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
This adorable 1 bed 1 bath single family home is completely remodeled and perfect for you. The kitchen features a brand new gas stove for cooking and plenty of beautiful white cabinets for storage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1206 Sunny Rd
1206 Sunny Road Southwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this pet friendly house with attached one-stall garage. All utilities are paid.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
904 3rd Ave NW
904 3rd Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with garage. $675/Month Tenant pays electricity. Landlord pays heat and water. Sliding patio door to patio. No smoking, no pets. $500 deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE3825005)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
603 3rd Ave NE
603 3rd Avenue Northeast, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has a great central location in Mandan. This unit is on the second floor.

Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
211 12th Ave NW
211 12th Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
211 12th Ave NW- This bi-level 5 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is nestled in west Mandan. The living room upstairs is spacious and features hardwood floors and plenty of wall space for decor.
Results within 1 mile of Mandan

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3724 24th Street SE
3724 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
3724 24th Street SE Available 07/15/20 NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - You will love cooking in the kitchen that has a Solera SS Apron kitchen sink with Spring Kitchen Faucet, Ceasarstone counter-tops, and Custom

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
South Bay Townhomes
4001 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
29th Street Townhomes
4009 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Last updated July 12
14 Units Available
North Hills
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10
23 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10
10 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Last updated July 13
$
9 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
743 sqft
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mandan, ND

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mandan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

