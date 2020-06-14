Apartment List
/
ND
/
mandan
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mandan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Collins Place
100 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
714 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Collins Ave. 110 Available 07/06/20 Collins Place Apartments - Downtown Mandan! - Located in the heart of the Mandan. Enjoy secured entry, elevator, washer & dryer in-unit, and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
10 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shoal Creek in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Contact for Availability
Mandan Place
101 1st Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
101 1st Ave. NW 403 Available 05/06/20 Mandan Place Apartments in downtown Mandan! - Mandan Place Apartments Located in Downtown Mandan! Call or message today. We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Hills
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$990
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$915
724 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Results within 10 miles of Mandan
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
21 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$655
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 05:29am
3 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$825
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$625
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mandan, ND

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mandan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Mandan 1 BedroomsMandan 2 BedroomsMandan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMandan 3 BedroomsMandan Accessible Apartments
Mandan Apartments with BalconyMandan Apartments with GarageMandan Apartments with GymMandan Apartments with Parking
Mandan Apartments with Washer-DryerMandan Dog Friendly ApartmentsMandan Furnished ApartmentsMandan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bismarck, ND

Apartments Near Colleges

Bismarck State College