3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2104 Marina Rd SE
2104 Marina Road Southeast, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Waterfront Townhouse 3B/3B Available Now - This Waterfront twin home is located on Bridgeview Bay! This home features new carpet throughout, a bright living room and informal dining overlooking the bay.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2612 Douglas Pl
2612 Douglas Pl SE, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1518 sqft
Rent or BUY this twin home with BEACH ACCESS in Lakewood! - Property coming available! Contact today for more information! 3 bed, 2.5 bath property available in Mandan's Lakewood Addition.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 2nd st ne
1206 2nd Street Northeast, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1752 sqft
1206 2nd st ne Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath House - Very nice house with a 1 stall attached garage.Fenced in back yard. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3624675)
Results within 1 mile of Mandan
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3720 24th Street
3720 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1554 sqft
3720 24th Street Available 07/01/20 NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - 3 bed, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bay Townhomes
4001 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29th Street Townhomes
4009 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1486 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2129 E. Capital Avenue
2129 East Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome. Pet friendly. 2500 sq ft. - 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Pet friendly 2500 sq ft. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5845315)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,540
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Bremner Ave
919 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
One month rent free special. call in for more info. Available to move on April 1st. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. The twin home is located in the north side of Bismarck close to Walmart. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3811 Renee Dr
3811 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1416 sqft
This is an END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! Price is $1,540 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that. OR Price is $1,590 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4412 Serenity Ct
4412 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2043 sqft
4412 Serenity Ct Available 05/23/20 NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK with BASEMENT! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2736 Essex Loop
2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND
2736 Essex Loop Bismarck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath. This single family home is located just minutes away from Fox Island and Wachter Middle School in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1409 S Washington St
1409 South Washington Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1409 S Washington St - Ready to spread out in your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in South Bismarck? This gorgeous home welcomes you in to a bright and spacious living room featuring large daylight windows emitting natural light to fill your room!
