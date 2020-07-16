Apartment List
/
NC
/
woodfin
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woodfin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
19 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,257
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
40 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
39 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1245 sqft
Lease today and get free rent in July!
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
44 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
31 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
$
15 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Woodfin, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woodfin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Woodfin 1 BedroomsWoodfin 2 BedroomsWoodfin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodfin 3 BedroomsWoodfin Accessible Apartments
Woodfin Apartments with BalconiesWoodfin Apartments with GymsWoodfin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodfin Apartments with Parking
Woodfin Apartments with PoolsWoodfin Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodfin Furnished ApartmentsWoodfin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCTaylors, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCElizabethton, TNMorristown, TN
Slater-Marietta, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State UniversityMilligan College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville