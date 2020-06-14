/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,263
849 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Grove Park- Sunset
19 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
645 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Beverly Hills
32 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
807 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
119 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
750 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Beverly Hills
19 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Malvern Hills
34 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
681 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
East End - Valley Street
19 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
East End - Valley Street
25 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown Asheville
3 Units Available
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,266
724 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 9 at 09:17pm
$
Downtown Asheville
6 Units Available
The Patton
248 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
461 sqft
There's a fork in the path ahead. You feel the warm breeze rush across your face as you take a step and make a choice. Abandoning the trail altogether, you push through branches and brush.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic Montford
1 Unit Available
23-A Courtland Avenue
23 Courtland Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
One-Bedroom Apartment on Beautiful Lot in Montford - 23-A Courtland Avenue is a bright and spacious one-bedroom apartment less than a mile to the heart of downtown Asheville.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
125 S Lexington Ave 202
125 South Lexington Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1100 sqft
Downtown Asheville Living - Property Id: 222502 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of downtown Asheville. Enjoy walking to all your favorite restaurants, breweries and shops. Secured garage dedicated parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic Biltmore Village
1 Unit Available
75 Thompson Street Unit C
75 Thompson St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
914 sqft
75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 08/01/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
28-1 Erskine Ave
28 Erskine Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1 Bedroom, 1 bath beautifuly updated bottom floor unit of duplex in North Asheville. - Great 1/1 unit on bottom floor of duplex in North Asheville. Finishes include hardwood floors, tile floors granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
155 South Lexington Avenue, Unit 306
155 South Lexington Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
One Bedroom in the Heart of South Slope - Great one bedroom condo in the heart of South Slope. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, private balcony, facing Church St.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Oakley
1 Unit Available
43 Simpson St
43 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$692
500 sqft
Rent is $692 - $1144 dependent upon qualification status, with a security deposit ranging from $1,384 - $2,288 respectively. No Pets. No Smoking. Includes water, sewer, and trash. We do accept Housing Choice Vouchers (formerly Section 8 vouchers).
Similar Pages
Weaverville 1 BedroomsWeaverville 2 BedroomsWeaverville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeaverville 3 BedroomsWeaverville Apartments with Balcony
Weaverville Apartments with GarageWeaverville Apartments with GymWeaverville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWeaverville Apartments with Parking