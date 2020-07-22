Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

75 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, NC with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Silver Lake means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
468 Jacob Mott Drive
468 Jacob Mott Drive, Silver Lake, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4063 sqft
Stunning Luxury Home - Newly Constructed - Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hpciXLCwGZj Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5605 Swiss Stone Court
5605 Swiss Stone Court, Silver Lake, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3311 sqft
5605 Swiss Stone Court Available 09/04/20 5 bedroom house in Sycamore Grove - This impressive house is a must see! It is located on a cul-de-sac in the Sycamore Grove subdivision which offers a community pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Lake
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$872
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1433 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
106 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
6 Units Available
Echo Farms
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$850
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Pine Valley West
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1032 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1358 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4148 Breezewood Drive #103
4148 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1483 sqft
Breezewood Condo - Community Pool, No Stairs, Split floorplan - This condominium in Breezewood feels more like a single family home instead of the typical condo.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4421 Jaybird Circle, #206 The Gardens
4421 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
THE GARDENS - Immaculate 2nd floor condo, 1050 sq. ft. +, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open plan living / dining / kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, ample closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Lake
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1288 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$775
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
18 Units Available
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Silver Lake, NC

Finding apartments with a pool in Silver Lake means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Silver Lake could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

