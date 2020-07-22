Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Murraysville, NC with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Murraysville means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before sig... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
15 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6606 Butterclam Court
6606 Butter Clam Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
6606 Butterclam Court Available 08/12/20 Patio home located in Sea Spray Subdivison - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath patio home is located in an ideal area of Wilmington! Close to Mayfaire, the beach, shopping, dining, walking and bike trails.
Results within 5 miles of Murraysville
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
37 Units Available
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,117
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,311
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1222 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
35 Units Available
College Acres
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,242
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
College Acres
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,254
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1288 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
34 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$775
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
18 Units Available
College Acres
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1242 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
$
25 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$869
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1276 sqft
Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
26 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1280 sqft
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
4 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Devon Park
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
College Acres
5341 Christian Drive
5341 Chistian Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5341 Christian Drive Available 08/25/20 5341 Christian Drive Wilmington, NC 28403 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in very popular Carleton Place.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4625 McClelland Drive 204
4625 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1065 sqft
4625 McClelland Drive V204 Wilmington, NC 28405 - Two bedroom, Two bath second floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1800 Eastwood Rd. #217
1800 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
1800 Eastwood Rd. #217 Available 07/23/20 IMMACULATE MOVE IN READY 3BD/2BA END unit Townhome. NO STUDENTS OR CO-SIGNERS. - IMMACULATE MOVE IN READY 3BD/2BA END unit Townhome. NO STUDENTS OR CO-SIGNERS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Murraysville, NC

Finding apartments with a pool in Murraysville means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Murraysville could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

