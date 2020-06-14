Apartment List
/
NC
/
northchase
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Northchase, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Northchase renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
16 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Results within 1 mile of Northchase
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Results within 5 miles of Northchase
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Devon Park
10 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
19 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
32 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
College Acres
30 Units Available
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
College Acres
10 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences. We offer you an active lifestyle with the feel of coastal style living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
College Acres
28 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
44 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$839
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Results within 10 miles of Northchase
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lincoln Forest
16 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Wilmington
15 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
35 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Northchase, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Northchase renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Northchase 1 BedroomsNorthchase 2 BedroomsNorthchase 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthchase 3 BedroomsNorthchase Accessible Apartments
Northchase Apartments with BalconyNorthchase Apartments with GarageNorthchase Apartments with GymNorthchase Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthchase Apartments with Parking
Northchase Apartments with PoolNorthchase Apartments with Washer-DryerNorthchase Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthchase Furnished ApartmentsNorthchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCHampstead, NCShallotte, NC
Sneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington