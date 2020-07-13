Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
535 Seaview Road
535 Seaview Road East, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
535 Seaview Road Available 07/24/20 Private Waterfront Home for Rent- Fully Furnished - Private Water front house on the Intracoastal waterway 2 miles from Carolina Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5117 LONG POINT ROAD
5117 Long Pointe Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Home in Masonboro Village - Masonboro Village. Single story house with over 1750 sq. ft with cathedral ceilings and split floor plan, includes attached 2 car garage. Beautiful Screened in porch approx. 180 sq.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Welborn Road
1208 Welborn Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 Welborn Road Available 08/12/20 Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home Close to Ashley High, Carolina Beach and Restaurants - Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home close to Ashley High School, Carolina Beach and Restaurants.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Seaview Road W
214 Seaview Road West, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2000 sqft
214 Seaview Road W Available 08/14/20 Near Carolina Beach, Myrtle Grove Area Covered deck, fenced yard! - 214 Seaview Rd Very lovely home on gorgeous lot.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6509 Carolina Beach Rd.
6509 Carolina Beach Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
6509 Carolina Beach Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6425 Myrtle Grove Road
6425 Myrtle Grove Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
6425 Myrtle Grove Road Available 08/12/20 4 BR/3 Bath, BOAT RAMP to ICW.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tangle Oaks Club Marina
5225 Marina Club Drive
5225 Marina Club Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
5225 Marina Club Drive - Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a private 30' Boat Slip at the Tangle Oaks Community Marina! The front entry patio features a functioning Koi pond with dozens of Koi.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5605 Swiss Stone Court
5605 Swiss Stone Court, Silver Lake, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3311 sqft
5605 Swiss Stone Court Available 08/14/20 5 bedroom house in Sycamore Grove - This impressive house is a must see! It is located on a cul-de-sac in the Sycamore Grove subdivision which offers a community pool and clubhouse.

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.

Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4420 Jay Bird Circle
4420 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1077 sqft
Central location, close to beaches and schools, 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit with W/D Hookup, Water, Sewer & Trash included in the rent. Owner in process of painting & having new flooring installed throughout. Available for viewing.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Beamon Lane
1202 Beamon Lane, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1202 Beamon Lane Available 08/05/20 Cottage lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan, Fenced yard, 2 garage, pets ok. Monkey Junction Area, Carolina Beach Rd.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
6 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
10 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
South Wilmington Heights
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Devon Park
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
6 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.

