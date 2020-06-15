Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

419 N. Country Club Blvd D3 Available 07/08/20 WCU Student 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse 1 mile from WCU Campus - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property. The Jackson County Dept of Emergency Services is requiring that all who travel from out of town Quarantine themselves for 14 days and also that during the stay at home order people STAY AT HOME. We will not allow showings or move-ins for those travelling in from out of town. We thank you for your cooperation in this very important ruling.



Clean 2 Bedroom townhouse just 1 mile from WCU campus. Utilities are included in price except internet. Home features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, new flooring, full kitchen with many cabinets, covered porch area, w/d connections and paved parking for 2 cars.

Strict NO Pets Allowed.

Students with Co-Signers Welcome!



The home will lease to the first qualified applicants who can apply, have co-signers, pay a deposit, and application fees ($40 per person)



This Home is occupied and there won't be any showings until after the Stay at Home order has been lifted. To schedule a showing, please contact our office at info@wcrentals.com



(RLNE2094422)