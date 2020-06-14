20 Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC with gym

Apartment List
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D
1518 South Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1223 sqft
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd - S1518.4D-AR Unit 4D Available 06/10/20 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom condo with Ocean Views in Carolina Beach - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom with ocean views located in Casa Del Playa on Carolina Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
$
Beau Rivage Plantation
9 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
$
4 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
16 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
25 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
$
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
$
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
$
142 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
$
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Pine Valley West
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.

1 Unit Available
4416 Jaybird Cir Unit 101
4416 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ground floor unit, Pool, Club house, Lake, Large master suite, Open floor plan. - The Gardens, close to central Wilmington. Great location! First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan.

1 Unit Available
4409 Jay Bird Circle - 1
4409 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1027 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor unit overlooking the community swimming pool and pond. Community clubhouse and fitness center a plus. Schools: Pine Valley ES, Myrtle Grove MS, Hoggard HS Directions: Take South College Rd towards Monkey Junction.

1 Unit Available
4426 Old Towne Street
4426 Old Towne Street, Wilmington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3451 sqft
4426 Old Towne Street Available 06/01/20 4426 Old Towne Street in River Lights - Beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath coastal craftsman home in waterfront community of RiverLights.

1 Unit Available
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Carolina Beach, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Carolina Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

