/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boone, NC
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
446 Green Street
446 Green Street, Boone, NC
446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
295 Horseshoe Drive
295 Horse Shoe Drive, Boone, NC
295 Horseshoe Drive - Beautiful 4 bedroom home available early September 2020! This home was recently remodeled, it has new engineered hardwood flooring and a newly remodeled kitchen. 4 bedrooms with a bonus room in the basement and 3 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Boone
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Clyde Townsend Road
147 Clyde Townsend Road, Watauga County, NC
147 Clyde Townsend Road - Six bedroom available now! Immaculately maintained property with six bedrooms on one level living. Great use of space with a mud room with laundry hookups and an extra sink.
Results within 5 miles of Boone
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Love Hollow Road
704 Love Hollow Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
704 Love Hollow Road Available 07/08/20 704 Love Hollow Road - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available early July 2020. Not a student friendly property. Property has been well maintained and has a great use of space.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Morning Sky Drive
525 Morning Sky Drive, Watauga County, NC
525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
593 Ruben Walker Road
593 Rubin Walker Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
593 Ruben Walker Road Available 07/08/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5661824)
1 of 30
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
918 Aho Rd
918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone.
1 of 17
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202
116 Moonlight Ridge Rd, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1380 sqft
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 Available 08/06/19 116 Moonlight Ridge #202 - Available August 6th, 2019. Fabulous executive condo in Heavenly Mountain located beside the swimming pool and workout center.
Results within 10 miles of Boone
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
697 Patton Ridge Road
697 Patton Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/07/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Cliffside Lane
420 Cliffside Lane, Seven Devils, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1500 sqft
420 Cliffside Lane - Three bedroom, three bathroom student-friendly home available now in the charming town of Seven Devils. Each level has a bedroom and bathroom allowing for resident privacy and space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road B
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, Caldwell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
JIMS PLACE. BLOWING ROCK, NC ( near BOONE NC ) -- NEAR PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST. LONG TERM RENTALS WELCOMED AND ALSO SHORT TERM. HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.