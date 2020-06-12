Apartment List
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boone, NC

446 Green Street
446 Green Street, Boone, NC
446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone.

295 Horseshoe Drive
295 Horse Shoe Drive, Boone, NC
295 Horseshoe Drive - Beautiful 4 bedroom home available early September 2020! This home was recently remodeled, it has new engineered hardwood flooring and a newly remodeled kitchen. 4 bedrooms with a bonus room in the basement and 3 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Boone

147 Clyde Townsend Road
147 Clyde Townsend Road, Watauga County, NC
147 Clyde Townsend Road - Six bedroom available now! Immaculately maintained property with six bedrooms on one level living. Great use of space with a mud room with laundry hookups and an extra sink.
Results within 5 miles of Boone

704 Love Hollow Road
704 Love Hollow Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
704 Love Hollow Road Available 07/08/20 704 Love Hollow Road - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available early July 2020. Not a student friendly property. Property has been well maintained and has a great use of space.

525 Morning Sky Drive
525 Morning Sky Drive, Watauga County, NC
525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

593 Ruben Walker Road
593 Rubin Walker Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
593 Ruben Walker Road Available 07/08/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5661824)

918 Aho Rd
918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone.

116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202
116 Moonlight Ridge Rd, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1380 sqft
116 Moonlight Ridge Road 202 Available 08/06/19 116 Moonlight Ridge #202 - Available August 6th, 2019. Fabulous executive condo in Heavenly Mountain located beside the swimming pool and workout center.
Results within 10 miles of Boone

697 Patton Ridge Road
697 Patton Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/07/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap.

420 Cliffside Lane
420 Cliffside Lane, Seven Devils, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1500 sqft
420 Cliffside Lane - Three bedroom, three bathroom student-friendly home available now in the charming town of Seven Devils. Each level has a bedroom and bathroom allowing for resident privacy and space.

8280 Hemlock Ridge Road B
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, Caldwell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
JIMS PLACE. BLOWING ROCK, NC ( near BOONE NC ) -- NEAR PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST. LONG TERM RENTALS WELCOMED AND ALSO SHORT TERM. HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.

