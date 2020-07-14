Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

86 Silverberry Available 08/05/20 3 bed 2 bath home in the Arbors - Available August 5, 2020 Nice 3 bed 2 bath 1470 sq.ft home in Hamilton. Built in 2006, remodeled in 2011. Gas fireplace in the living room. Stainless steel appliances - gas oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher (new in 2018) and above the range microwave. Washer and dryer included. Walk in tub in one bathroom. Underground sprinklers, automatic garage door opener, central air. No pets please. One year lease. Security Deposit $1,300.00 Monthly Rent $1,300.00 apply at rpmsapphire.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983179)