All apartments in Columbia Falls
Find more places like 57 Cedar Pointe Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Falls, MT
/
57 Cedar Pointe Loop
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

57 Cedar Pointe Loop

57 Cedar Pointe Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

57 Cedar Pointe Loop, Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cedar Point 2 bedroom home with Views! - Available now! Nestled in the gateway to Glacier on the banks of the Flathead River, this furnished, beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home is available now through August 30th. Built in 2019, the home features vaulted ceilings, high windows, open floor plan, a gas fireplace, and updated appliances. Fully furnished with WiFi and internet included. One garage space and off-street parking. Large patio deck for entertaining and covered porch entry. Washer/dryer available. The top level of the home is available. Cedar Point Loop neighborhood. Lake access, walking trails and wildlife in abundance!
May, June available for $2500/month. July, August $3000/month. Utilities included.

(RLNE5743327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop have any available units?
57 Cedar Pointe Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Falls, MT.
What amenities does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop have?
Some of 57 Cedar Pointe Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Cedar Pointe Loop currently offering any rent specials?
57 Cedar Pointe Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Cedar Pointe Loop pet-friendly?
No, 57 Cedar Pointe Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Falls.
Does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop offer parking?
Yes, 57 Cedar Pointe Loop does offer parking.
Does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Cedar Pointe Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop have a pool?
No, 57 Cedar Pointe Loop does not have a pool.
Does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop have accessible units?
No, 57 Cedar Pointe Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Cedar Pointe Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Cedar Pointe Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Cedar Pointe Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Whitefish, MT
Kalispell, MT