57 Cedar Pointe Loop

Cedar Point 2 bedroom home with Views! - Available now! Nestled in the gateway to Glacier on the banks of the Flathead River, this furnished, beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home is available now through August 30th. Built in 2019, the home features vaulted ceilings, high windows, open floor plan, a gas fireplace, and updated appliances. Fully furnished with WiFi and internet included. One garage space and off-street parking. Large patio deck for entertaining and covered porch entry. Washer/dryer available. The top level of the home is available. Cedar Point Loop neighborhood. Lake access, walking trails and wildlife in abundance!

May, June available for $2500/month. July, August $3000/month. Utilities included.



(RLNE5743327)