Apartment List
/
MT
/
belgrade
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belgrade, MT

Finding an apartment in Belgrade that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
607 N Hoffman St
607 North Hoffman Street, Belgrade, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom Dog-Friendly Home in Downtown Belgrade! - This charming two bedroom, three bath home is located in downtown Belgrade and features an attached two car garage, awesome sun-room, washer and dryer in unit, and a great fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1603 Westwood Circle - Unit B
1603 Westwood Cir, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1855 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome - Do not miss your chance to be the first person to rent one of these brand new, meticulously built, and fabulously finished townhomes in Belgrade.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1130 Cruiser Ln M
1130 Cruiser Lane, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bed 2 Bath in Belgrade with garage - 3 Bed 2 Bath home for rent in Belgrade. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Washer and dryer provided in unit. Rent is $1,550 per month. Deposit is the same.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
95 13th Street - B
95 13th Street, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3BR/2BA 1200sf apartment available mid to late July. Unit is a part of a 6-plex. Main level has a LR, Kitchen, DR, MBR, M/Bath Upper level has 2BR, full bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove/range, dishwasher. Unit has washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Belgrade

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
486 West Shore Drive
486 West Shore Drive, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
486 West Shore Drive Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Pets ok Townhouse W/D hookups 1 car attached garage Water and sewer paid by owner gas heat (RLNE5873008)

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
46 Locomotive Loop
46 Locomotive Loop, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
46 Locomotive Loop Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Four Corners Condo - Newer, high end, three bedroom condo with two bathrooms located in Four Corners! This unit backs up to open space and includes deeded access to the Gallatin River – fish, hike and
Results within 10 miles of Belgrade
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
118 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2962 W. Villard Unit B Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
395 Stone Fly Dr
395 Stone Fly Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1470 sqft
395 Stone Fly Dr Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom House with Fenced Yard! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath home on a corner lot has a great layout and convenient location – great access into Bozeman and Four Corners! Enjoy being walking

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
507 N 16th Ave
507 North 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Apt, Big Yard - Property Id: 198045 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment centrally located in Bozeman (part of a duplex) Attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
617 N 5th Ave Unit C
617 South 5th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Condo near Downtown! - Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo just off Peach St. Includes 1 car garage and washer/dryer. Lawn care & water/sewer/trash included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas/electric & snow removal.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
929 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: • Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry •

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 104
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
51 Droulliard
51 Drouillard Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
51 Droulliard Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex - 3 bed 2 bath pets negotiable duplex Washer and dryer hookups 1 car garage Gas heat (RLNE4144386)

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
316 1/2 N. 11th
316 1/2 N 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Pets negotiable Duplex Street-Parking Washer/Dryer Hookups Gas heating Basement Apartment Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1013 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: • Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet • Two Bathrooms •

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
903 W. Villard
903 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
903 W.

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
410 N. 19th
410 North 19th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Duplex Washer and Dryer Hookups Off-street Parking Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.google.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
906 Rosa Way A - 1
906 Rosa Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Spacious townhouse for rent! This newer townhouse features a fenced in yard, attached garage and new appliances. Open concept living room and kitchen. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
230 Water Lily - 05
230 Water Lily Dr, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1037 sqft
Introducing the solution to your housing desires. Located just behind Billion, this 16 unit complex has a beautiful view of the Bridger's across the field to the east! One first floor unit available mid February.

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belgrade, MT

Finding an apartment in Belgrade that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bozeman, MT
Four Corners, MT