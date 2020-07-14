All apartments in Starkville
The Social Block and Townhomes
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

The Social Block and Townhomes

110 Lincoln Green · (401) 519-7342
Location

110 Lincoln Green, Starkville, MS 39759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

The George-1

$878

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

The George Redesigned-1

$978

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

4 Bedrooms

The Barr Furnished-1

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

The Barr Plus Furnished-1

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

The Barr Redesigned Furnished-1

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Social Block and Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
Cool off in our outdoor swimming pool on a hot day or relax poolside in one of our reclining lounge chairs. Get some friends together for a game of basketball, volleyball, or tennis; we have on-site courts for each. Need a computer to work on an online assignment? Visit our business center to take care of business. Ditch your gym membership with access to our fully equipped gym. You’ll find countless amenities to love at The Social Block. Contact us to schedule a tour or apply online now!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Social Block and Townhomes have any available units?
The Social Block and Townhomes offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $878 and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Social Block and Townhomes have?
Some of The Social Block and Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Social Block and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
The Social Block and Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Social Block and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Social Block and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does The Social Block and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, The Social Block and Townhomes offers parking.
Does The Social Block and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Social Block and Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Social Block and Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, The Social Block and Townhomes has a pool.
Does The Social Block and Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, The Social Block and Townhomes has accessible units.
Does The Social Block and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Social Block and Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Social Block and Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Social Block and Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
