Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pearl apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1456 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
19 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:45am
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1200 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:38am
3 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:23am
11 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
8 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:29am
3 Units Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:33am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,180
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4319 Dunn St
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1518 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1177 Druid Hill Dr
1177 Druid Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1256 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Hardwood floors Ceramic tile kitchen floor Granite tile countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
543 Wellington Road
543 Wellington Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1645 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
543 WELLINGTON ST
543 Wellington Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
117 BRENHAVEN BLVD
117 Brenhaven Boulevard, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 BR 2 BA split plan home with an open living/dining area with fireplace. The location is wonderful and close enough to walk to the reservoir. Drive by and call today.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
302 North Prentiss Street - B
302 North Prentiss Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
This gated apartment has been fully renovated and everything is BRAND NEW!. New kitchen, new appliances, Central Heating / Air, and much much more. Only one unit available for rent so call NOW.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5170 Ridgewood Rd
5170 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath for rent in Northeast Jackson! - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home for rent on Ridgewood Road (driveway on Newland St)! No carpet and a large fenced backyard, and also a large covered porch with a 2-car garage! Visit our

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
227 ASHTON WAY
227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
103 Gardenview Drive
103 Gardenview Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1734 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly renovated with all new paint, appliances, floors ect. Neighborhood boat dock. Will be ready April 10th 2020. https://oakleighpropertiesllc.managebuilding.
City Guide for Pearl, MS

Abnormal city center: Unlike most cities and towns in Mississippi, Pearl doesn't have a town square. Instead, the old high school has been developed to house the Police Department, the city courts and city hall.

Sitting just to the southeast of Jackson (the state capital), Pearl is the 13th-largest community in Mississippi with about 25,000 residents. Given its proximity to the largest city in the state, real estate prices in Pearl are some of the highest in the state, although they certainly don't compare with prices for other higher-earning states. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pearl, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pearl apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

