65 Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS with parking

Abnormal city center: Unlike most cities and towns in Mississippi, Pearl doesn't have a town square. Instead, the old high school has been developed to house the Police Department, the city courts and city hall.

Sitting just to the southeast of Jackson (the state capital), Pearl is the 13th-largest community in Mississippi with about 25,000 residents. Given its proximity to the largest city in the state, real estate prices in Pearl are some of the highest in the state, although they certainly don't compare with prices for other higher-earning states. See more