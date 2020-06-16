All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like 2911 21st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, MS
/
2911 21st St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:09 PM

2911 21st St

2911 21st Street · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2911 21st Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This absolutely stunning apartment has been fully renovated with newly installed range and refrigerator, the only thing left to do is unpack! Walk in and admire all the natural light filtering through the large windows and flowing into the main living area, saving you money on your energy bills. Your generous sized master suite features brand new stainless finished fixtures. This unit also comes with a private attached garage that is equipped with washer and dryer hook up, for added convenience. Don’t wait, schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 21st St have any available units?
2911 21st St has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2911 21st St have?
Some of 2911 21st St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
2911 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 2911 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 2911 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 2911 21st St does offer parking.
Does 2911 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 21st St have a pool?
No, 2911 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 2911 21st St have accessible units?
No, 2911 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2911 21st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
4501 Highway 39 N
Meridian, MS 39301
The Mark
3315 N Hills St
Meridian, MS 39305
Oak Manor
200 N Hills St
Meridian, MS 39305

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Laurel, MS
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity