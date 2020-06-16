2911 21st St

Amenities

This absolutely stunning apartment has been fully renovated with newly installed range and refrigerator, the only thing left to do is unpack! Walk in and admire all the natural light filtering through the large windows and flowing into the main living area, saving you money on your energy bills. Your generous sized master suite features brand new stainless finished fixtures. This unit also comes with a private attached garage that is equipped with washer and dryer hook up, for added convenience. Don’t wait, schedule your tour today!