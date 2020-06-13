Apartment List
/
MS
/
madison
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Madison, MS

Finding an apartment in Madison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Brentwood Dr
413 Brentwood Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3/2 For Rent in Madison - Now available for rent, this home in North Place has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
102 Beaver Run Court
102 Beaver Run Court, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1332 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
22 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:45am
3 Units Available
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1332 sqft
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 Barnett Bend Circle Available 07/06/20 Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1300 monthly with a security deposit of $1300.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
716 Whippoorwill Dr Available 07/06/20 2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
327 E School Street
327 East School Street, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
327 E School Street Available 06/22/20 3/2 Available for Rent in Ridgeland - This three bedroom / two bath home is available for rent at $1300 month with a $1300 security deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Devlin Dr
123 Devlin Drive, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1779 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - This beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must have! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets, lovely flooring and great family time space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Parkfield Dr
118 Parkfield Drive, Madison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Ready to be yours!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, plus bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom, home is ready to be yours! This beauty boasts 9'+ ceilings, beautiful fireplace with TV niche, bonus room, formal dining and beautiful flooring

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
416 Pimlico Place
416 Pimlico Place, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5810 River Road
5810 River Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1388 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1342 Springdale Drive
1342 Springdale Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2042 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Madison, MS

Finding an apartment in Madison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Madison 3 BedroomsMadison Apartments with BalconyMadison Apartments with Garage
Madison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with ParkingMadison Apartments with Pool
Madison Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Clinton, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MS
Byram, MSRichland, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College